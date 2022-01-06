Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0163 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 69.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $5.66.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,523,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780,612 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $22,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

