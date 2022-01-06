New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. “

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.34. New Mountain Finance has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $14.11.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.64 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 79.48% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3,555.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $975,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 17,401 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in New Mountain Finance by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. 32.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

