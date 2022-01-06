New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 681.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 71,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,500,000 after acquiring an additional 71,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,868,000 after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 244,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,948,000 after acquiring an additional 47,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,271,000 after acquiring an additional 45,928 shares in the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZG opened at $56.93 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of -65.44 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.09.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $153.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.76.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

