New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 5,536 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of Boot Barn worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

BOOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

In other news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,610,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOOT opened at $117.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.22 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.82.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.