New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 195,431 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) by 179.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,431 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of Momentive Global worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTV. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,671,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,097,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,976,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Momentive Global news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $315,532.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 17,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $428,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,181. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $19.95 on Thursday. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNTV. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

