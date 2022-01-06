New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 25,769 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,769 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Curtiss-Wright worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at $220,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 124.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 33,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $1,396,896.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW stock opened at $139.85 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $142.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.82.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

