Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Short Interest Update

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,600 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the November 30th total of 227,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 122.3 days.

Separately, Macquarie raised Newcrest Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Newcrest Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS NCMGF traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.05. 3,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,680. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average is $18.16. Newcrest Mining has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $22.70.

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.