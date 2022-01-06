Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Shares of Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) traded down 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.24 and last traded at $9.33. 9,229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 414,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 99,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Newegg Commerce by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

