News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in News by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,684,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,908,000 after purchasing an additional 180,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,321,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of News by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,292,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,386,000 after acquiring an additional 665,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,623,000 after acquiring an additional 360,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,124,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,301 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.37. News Co. has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.39.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NWSA shares. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.96.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

