NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires 4,900 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 53,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,447,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 123,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 12,181 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,050,000 after buying an additional 593,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

NYSE JEF traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.33. 5,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,974. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.