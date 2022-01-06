NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires 6,131 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF makes up 0.8% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC owned 0.20% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 73,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,750,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.23. 19,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,763. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $61.09 and a 52-week high of $63.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.88.

