NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 30,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,073 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,109,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 22.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,040,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,479,000 after acquiring an additional 373,900 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 271.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 217,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 158,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,410,000 after purchasing an additional 142,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $20.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.37. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.84.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

