NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 28,840 Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,631,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,520,000 after acquiring an additional 676,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,481,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,534,906,000 after acquiring an additional 91,928 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 8.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,735,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,384,000 after acquiring an additional 219,236 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 204.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,078,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,877 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 16.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,835,000 after acquiring an additional 275,218 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.55.

ENTG stock traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,864. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.50 and a twelve month high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total value of $193,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,131 shares of company stock worth $7,702,628. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

