NewSquare Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.91.

NASDAQ:BSY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.55, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.09. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $38.63 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley acquired 21,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $999,908.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $2,757,448.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

