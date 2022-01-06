NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 1,442 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $97.93. 19,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.06 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.86.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The business’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

