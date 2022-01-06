NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 9,515 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 5.0% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $42,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $56,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $242.14. 30,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,208,357. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.72. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $191.42 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.