NewSquare Capital LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

NewSquare Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYY. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $116,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY opened at $115.83 on Thursday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $93.17 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.69.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

