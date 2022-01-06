NewSquare Capital LLC Has $120,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,651,000 after buying an additional 12,948,754 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $784,989,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433,323 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165,565 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 135,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $11,856,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRK opened at $78.88 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $199.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

