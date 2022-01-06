NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,467,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,644 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $193,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 466,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,177,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.57. 35,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,120,230. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $177.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

