Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NLSN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

NLSN opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.71. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,110,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,879,000 after purchasing an additional 293,845 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,347,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $798,013,000 after purchasing an additional 202,088 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 5.7% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,509,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,536,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,289,000 after purchasing an additional 156,569 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 27.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,454,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,439 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

