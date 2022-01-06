Nigel Rich CBE Purchases 29,860 Shares of Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Stock

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) insider Nigel Rich CBE purchased 29,860 shares of Foxtons Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £12,541.20 ($16,899.61).

Nigel Rich CBE also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Nigel Rich CBE purchased 200,000 shares of Foxtons Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($129,362.62).

FOXT stock opened at GBX 40.70 ($0.55) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42. Foxtons Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 37.97 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 75.80 ($1.02). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 42.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 49.43. The stock has a market cap of £129.82 million and a PE ratio of -81.40.

FOXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.94) price objective on shares of Foxtons Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.94) price objective on shares of Foxtons Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Foxtons Group Company Profile

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

