NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,806 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.81.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $162.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $256.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

