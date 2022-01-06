NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $200.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) has been given a $200.00 price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BTIG Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.81.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $162.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $256.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 34,401 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 35,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,045,955 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $878,054,000 after buying an additional 444,777 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 93.2% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

