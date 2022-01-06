NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $200.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) has been given a $200.00 price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.27% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BTIG Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.81.
Shares of NIKE stock opened at $162.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $256.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92.
In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 34,401 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 35,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,045,955 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $878,054,000 after buying an additional 444,777 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 93.2% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.
NIKE Company Profile
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.
