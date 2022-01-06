Niko Resources (TSE:NKO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Niko Resources Ltd. (TSE:NKO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.02. Niko Resources shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3,980,508 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02.

About Niko Resources (TSE:NKO)

Niko Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in India and Bangladesh. It primarily holds interests in the D6 Block consisting of Dhirubhai 1 and 3 Fields, MA Field, R cluster development project, satellite cluster development project, and MJ field development project located off the coastline of Andhra Pradesh, India; and the Block 9 in the central area of Bangladesh.

