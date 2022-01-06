Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Short Interest Update

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Nikon stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.00. 30,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,357. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58. Nikon has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Nikon had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 4.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Nikon will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

