Nimiq Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.40 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $35.41 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,903.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,359.05 or 0.07829334 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.55 or 0.00313618 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.14 or 0.00914000 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011182 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00072436 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008789 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.79 or 0.00463342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.46 or 0.00257464 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,397,647,977 coins and its circulating supply is 8,783,397,977 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

