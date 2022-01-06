Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Holdings Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 79.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,136 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 124.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in NIO during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO stock opened at $29.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.29.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.06.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

