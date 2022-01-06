nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nLIGHT Inc. provides high-power semiconductor and fiber laser. It sells its products primarily in industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense markets. nLIGHT Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on nLIGHT in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

LASR opened at $25.26 on Thursday. nLIGHT has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.74 and a beta of 2.32.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. nLIGHT’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that nLIGHT will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $192,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $3,616,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,006 shares of company stock worth $4,251,394. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in nLIGHT by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in nLIGHT by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in nLIGHT by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in nLIGHT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in nLIGHT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

