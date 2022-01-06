Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NHYDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 77.00 to 80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norsk Hydro ASA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.38.

Shares of NHYDY opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $8.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

