North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for North American Construction Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

Shares of NOA opened at $14.78 on Thursday. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $131.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. 43.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.21%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.