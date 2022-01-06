Northeast Investment Management Buys 1,049 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 2.1% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $39,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 27,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $209.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $143.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.73.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.46.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

