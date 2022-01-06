Northeast Investment Management Increases Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 55.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

ESGV stock opened at $85.83 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $88.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.67.

