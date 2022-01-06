Northeast Investment Management Raises Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 573.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $535,017 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $89.47 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.88 and its 200 day moving average is $85.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.