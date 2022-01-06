Northeast Investment Management Sells 6,948 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Northeast Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,948 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 3.3% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $61,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $1,289,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR opened at $307.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $313.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.66. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $219.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.36.

In other Danaher news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.