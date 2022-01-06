Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOVA LTD is a provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. The company’s product portfolio combines hardware and cutting-edge software. NOVA LTD, formerly known as NOVA MEASURING, is based in REHOVOT, Israel. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nova Measuring Instruments presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.13.

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $136.95 on Wednesday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12-month low of $69.46 and a 12-month high of $149.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.34 and its 200-day moving average is $110.50.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 585,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,212,000 after acquiring an additional 148,511 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 11.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the second quarter worth about $455,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the second quarter worth about $673,000. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

