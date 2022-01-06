Novara Calcio Fan Token Hits One Day Volume of $40,658.00 (NOV)

Novara Calcio Fan Token (CURRENCY:NOV) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Novara Calcio Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002364 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Novara Calcio Fan Token has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Novara Calcio Fan Token has a market capitalization of $203,350.70 and $40,658.00 worth of Novara Calcio Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Novara Calcio Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00060308 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00068351 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.31 or 0.07753612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00075363 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,714.46 or 0.99867496 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007319 BTC.

Novara Calcio Fan Token Coin Profile

Novara Calcio Fan Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 201,117 coins.

Novara Calcio Fan Token Coin Trading

