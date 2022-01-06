Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 11.8% over the last three years.

NAZ opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average of $15.91. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.25% of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

