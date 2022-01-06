Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 1st

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 10.7% over the last three years.

NRK stock opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $14.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,647 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

