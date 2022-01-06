Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NNY stock opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.98. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 20,157 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 54.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 10.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,284 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

