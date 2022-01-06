Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NAD)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.93. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,685,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,824 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $59,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

