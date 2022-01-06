Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 5.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE:JRI opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51.
About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
