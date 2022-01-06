Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the November 30th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE JRS opened at $12.47 on Thursday. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 14,594 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 113,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 88.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 34,216 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

