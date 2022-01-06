Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the November 30th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE JRS opened at $12.47 on Thursday. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
