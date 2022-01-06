nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Lifted to Buy at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Vertical Research currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NVT. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.17.

NVT opened at $37.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.85. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,259 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $537,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 18.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 9.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,779 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

