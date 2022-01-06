NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jen Hsun Huang Sells 440,000 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $276.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.07, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares during the period. Bbva USA boosted its position in NVIDIA by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 76,940 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 396.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1,172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 26,554 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

