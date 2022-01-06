Nyerium (NYEX) Trading 54.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Nyerium has a total market capitalization of $15,272.58 and $6.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyerium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nyerium has traded 54.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nyerium alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 1,581,779,045.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,855.91 or 0.99889448 BTC.

Metaworld (MW) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Nyerium Profile

Nyerium (CRYPTO:NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 40,482,272 coins and its circulating supply is 35,597,644 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Nyerium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nyerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.