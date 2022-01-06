Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Shares Gap Down to $23.00

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.00, but opened at $21.80. Nyxoah shares last traded at $21.80, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NYXH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,797,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,087,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,542,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,646,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nyxoah Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

