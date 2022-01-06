Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Shares Gap Up to $22.04

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.04, but opened at $22.87. Nyxoah shares last traded at $21.99, with a volume of 644 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on NYXH. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NYXH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Nyxoah during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nyxoah during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nyxoah during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nyxoah during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

