Oasis Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $337.36 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000887 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $1.34 billion and approximately $337.36 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

