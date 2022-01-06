Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704,773 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.42% of Oatly Group worth $37,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth $870,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,857,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,050,000. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $7.80 price objective for the company. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oatly Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 19.43.

Shares of OTLY opened at 7.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of 15.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Oatly Group AB has a 1 year low of 7.46 and a 1 year high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The business had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 185.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.