OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded OCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €23.50 ($26.70) target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on OCI in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded OCI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get OCI alerts:

OCINF stock remained flat at $$27.50 during trading on Wednesday. OCI has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $29.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.61.

OCI NV is a holding company, which engages production and distribution of natural gas-based fertilizers and industrial chemicals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Methanol U.S., Methanol Europe, Nitrogen U.S., Nitrogen Europe, Fertiglobe, and Othesr. The Methanol U.S.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for OCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.